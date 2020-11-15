e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan in splits as Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya take potshots at Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan in splits as Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya take potshots at Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Watch Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu sing and mock Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli on Sunday’s episode on the reality TV show.

tv Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 12:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan reacts as he watches Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya sing on the episode.
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan reacts as he watches Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya sing on the episode.
         

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Diwali celebrations continue inside the house. A special feature will be a qawwali session featuring all the contestants as they take potshots at each other. The promo of Sunday’s episode shows Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya target Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan respectively.

The promo shows a qawwali session happening where everyone is dressed for the occasion. Jaan is with a harmonium as he sings in Hindi: “Bhutiya nalli joh boli, double dholki hai Tamboli.” Nikki is seen dancing as Jaan says these words. Jaan teases Nikki about being double-faced. It is known that Jaan likes her while she calls him her ‘bhai jaan’.

 

In the course of the session, Rahul targets Eijaz and sings: “Banta hai sher khan lekin kamzor hai Eijaz Khan (he pretends to be strong like Sher Khan but is actually quite weak).” The rest of the contestants laugh in unison and take Eijaz’s name as Rahul sings. Salman even jokes: “Kavita tumko badaa mazaa aa raha hoga (Kavita, you must feel very nice on hearing this).” Pavitra Punia too is see nodding her head as she is in agreement with Rahul’s claim.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur celebrate Diwali around bonfire in Dharamshala, Malaika and Jacqueline join them

Both Kavita and Pavitra have had issues with Eijaz in the past. Kavita has issues with his abusive language and considers him an acquaintance and not a friend. Pavitra’s issue stems from their blow-hot-blow-cold equation with him.

Bigg Boss 14 has seen quite a few ups and downs - from Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan entering viewers as ‘toofani seniors’, the evictions of Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol and Nishant Malkhani to all the troubles Kavita, Eijaz, Pavitra, Jaan and Rubina have seen inside the house.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
NDA meet to choose its leader in Bihar to begin soon
NDA meet to choose its leader in Bihar to begin soon
Soumitra Chatterjee dies at the age of 85
Soumitra Chatterjee dies at the age of 85
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In