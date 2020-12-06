e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 62: Rahul Vaidya quits the game, Rakhi Sawant locks horns with Kashmera and Arshi as they enter the house

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 62: Rahul Vaidya cried as he walked out of the show claiming that he was homesick.

tv Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 00:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
After Nikki Tamboli was voted out of the show, Rahul Vaidya opted to quit the game as he said he missed his family.
Host Salman Khan introduced the latest twist and new challengers on Sunday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, even as another contestant was seen walking out of the show.

The episode opened with Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta summoning Salman to host the show. Soon after he came, Salman introduced the next other challengers – Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan.

After making Rakhi and Kashmera cut a “dushmani cake”, shaped like skeleton, Salman asked who among the contestants, wanted to stay inside the house. Rahul Vaidya said he was homesick. Salman then offered him a voluntary exit and Rahul said he’d accept it. “Ek aise insan ka ghar me rehna jo kuch contribute nahi karega dil se (It is useless for you to stay in the house if you won’t contribute to the show whole-heartedly_.” When Rahul tried to intervene and explain, Salman stopped him and said, “We gave you the offer and you accepted it. Fine. You saved whooever was to be oted out of the show because of the lack of enthusiasm and interest towards the show that you have shown. You will be the first one to exit the Bigg Boss house in the history of this show because you are homesick.”

Hindustantimes

An emotional Rahul said, “Mai zindagi me kabhi bhi, bachpan se ek b din nahi guzra jab family se door rahah hon, mentally strong hoon (I haven’t spent a day without my family in my entire life and I a mentally strong) but not without family. I do not agree that I did not perform because of a lack of interest. I mean this straight from the heart, I want to leave because I do not want some deserving candidate to leave. I am sorry if I am upsetting my fans but this I do not think I can stay here without my family and folks. Another thing is that I do not have any strong bond with anyone, someone with whom I can share my feelings. I find it worthless staying in a situation like this.”

As he asked the singer to leave immediately, he also informed that Rubina Dilaik or Jasmin Bhasin had gotten the lowest votes and would have been evicted had Rahul not opted out of the show. Salman then introduced Vikas, Rakhi and Kashmera as challengers to the contestants. Eijaz was excited to see all of them.

Hindustantimes

After some fun discussions and tasks, Kashmera’s husband and comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek made his entry and roasted all the challengers one by one.

Hindustantimes

However, it was not just Krushna who cracked the jokes - as they hugged each other to bid goodbye, Kashmera asked him to take care of the kids and added, “Take care, take care of the kids. And, we have two kids, remember!”

