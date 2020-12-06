Reddit user spots goof-up in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene featuring Archana Puran Singh. Did you notice it?

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 21:19 IST

Karan Johar is known for his distinct way of making movies and is sometimes called out for taking cinematic liberties while making romantic blockbusters. While fans of his movies do not mind his art of filmmaking, there are a few who cannot resist noticing some peculiar things, and one of them was the book held by Archana Puran Singh’s character Ms Braganza, while teaching students William Shakespeare’s celebrated play Romeo and Juliet in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

A viewer took to Reddit to share the detail he noticed while watching the 1998 film. The user even shared a film still for proof and wrote, “In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, when Archana Puran Singh is ‘teaching’ Romeo & Juliet, she’s not holding a copy of the book, she’s holding a copy of 1996 movie, starring DiCaprio and Claire Danes.”

Almost speaking in defence of Karan, another Reddit user commented on the post, “Haha I noticed that. Since it was a then-recent movie that catered to a 90s-era sensibility, I guess it’s supposed to symbolize how ‘hip’ and ‘cool’ she was supposed to be lol.”

One more user wrote, “You know when a new movie based on any book comes out they sell promotional versions of the books with the movie poster. That’s what that is I guess. I might be wrong, do not overanalyse!”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role. Rani Mukerji’s character gets married to that of SRK’s but her early death post childbirth leaves him alone to take care of their baby girl, whom he names Anjali, after Kajol’s character. The role of the younger Anjali was played by Sana Saeed. The film also had a prominent cameo by Salman Khan and also starred Archana, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Himani Shivpuri and Reema Lagoo in prominent roles.

