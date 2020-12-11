Bigg Boss 14 written update day 66: Vikas says Arshi is trying to be Shilpa Shinde, Kashmera calls Aly Goni a ‘good boy’

tv

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 00:14 IST

Thursday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode began with Kashmera Shah and Rahul Mahajan teasing Jasmin Bhasin about Aly Goni. Kashmera said, “Bahut acccha ladka hai, aisa pati kisi ko mile (He is such a good boy, this is the kind of a husband).” Rahul also said he would go out, get Aly alongwith his baraat and come back inside the house.

Jasmin blushed as said, “Pata nahi yaar, abhi dono baat karenge dekhenge bahar jaa ke (I do not know, we will talk and see how things go once out of the show). You need to be on the same page for marriage.”

During a conversation with her, Rahul told Arshi Khan, “Chu mat yaar meri patni gyhar pe mera gala ghont deggi (Do not touch me, friend. My wife is at home and she will strangle me).” Arshi called him brother as she took a step away from him and a relaxed Rahul told her, “Fine, now tell me.”

Manu Punjab and Arshi were seen having a fight as Arshi blamed him for being unfair in the nomination task. Arshi then told Vikas that he behaved like Bigg Boss was his show. “How do you know about the voting and how is it decided who leaves? Why are you claiming that our decision to save Kashmera was wrong? She asked him.

After fighting for some time, Arshi took out her mic and announced that she wanted to talk to Bigg Boss and understand why she would be the one to be evicted, as predicted by Vikas. Jasmin said jokingly, “Iski itni chalti to Colors pe show nahi chalata? producer hai (If he had such a say, he would have had a show running on Colors TV. He is a producer afterall!”

During his fight, Vikas also told Arshi, “Ab ye Shilpa Shinde ban rahi hai (Now she is trying to be Shilpa Shinde),” to which Arshi retorted that she did not need to be like Shilpa. Vikas also said that Arsi wrongfully blames him for not getting adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In the bathroom area, Vikas told Abhinav Shukla that Arshi had apologized to him and was creating a scene now on the show. He cried as he said Shilpa began it all when she claimed he often stops people from getting work. “Shilpa aunty left 7 shows, but what do I say,” he said.

Bigg Boss announced Vikas’s team as winner in the nomination task and also asked them to name one person who’d be nominated from among their teammates. They decide for Kashmera’s name and then Arshi, Abhinav, Eijaz, Kashmera and Rahul are nominated for evictions for the week.

