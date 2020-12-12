Bigg Boss 14 written update day 68: Salman Khan scolds Abhinav and Ronnit, calls them insecure, immature husbands

tv

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:26 IST

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Saturday was full of drama, action and emotions as the star took it upon himself to chide the contestants about their behaviour and actions in the house through the week. While Jasmin Bhasin, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi were scolded for their fights, Salman also got Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit Biswas to have a discussion with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

During a task, Arshi Khan was branded as a Geedhad or a Jackal and Vikas was branded as a poisonous snake. While Manu was branded as the ghoda, Rahul was given the badge of a monkey. When Salman schooled Arshi for her behaviour with Vikas Gupta, she reacted badly. He said she should be respectful while talking with the host. Salman got very angry and ended the discussion saying, “It would be better if I do not talk to you at all.”

Salman then took Jasmin Bhasin to task for her statement that the challengers’ entry felt like “students of public school have entered a convent school”. Jasmin apologised for her comment and Salman said he understood that it was a slip of tongue. Salman then said, “Jasmin reminds me of Aly Goni! I have no clue why but she reminds me of him. Why are you asking Rubina and Jasmin to not fight? Why did you say ‘they want you to fight’? Who are they? And why do you think Jasmin needs your advice?”

Aly claimed that Jasmin’s mother called him to ask that he should warn Jasmin about her behavior. “Unhone mujhe bola Jasmin ko batane ko ki wo negative dikh rahi hai (She asked me to tell Jasmin that she looks negative right now).” Salman then declared that the challengers “did something at least” and gave some material to talk about on weekend episodes, adding that Abhinav, Rubina, Jasmin have been peeling potatoes and oranges instead of playing the game.

It was then time for Kavita and Ronnit confront Abhinav and Rubina. Kavita told them that she never talked about anything related to the Bigg Boss house or contestants in the public space. Her husband also clarified his reasons for tweeting, claiming it was in anger. They also informed Abhinav and Rubina that the tweets were deleted soon after Kavita asked him to. Kavita said, “Why did our friendship end? Because of the messages you sent – not recently but when neither of us were married. You did not send dirty but messages of violent nature. You stopped only after I threaten to go to the cops.” Abhinav said he’d deal with it legally. He added that Kavita pushed his wife, which is why he threatened her.

When Abhinav refused to admit that he ever sent violent messages, Kavita asked him why their friendship ended. He simp-ly responded, “I don’t care…dosti wosti choro (leave this friendship).” And she retorted that he did not have anything to say. Ronnit also said that he later deleted the tweets because he realized Abhinav is not around to defen himself on social media.

Salman then chided Ronnit and Abhinav, “Kavita has been married for four years, Abhinav has been married for more than two.” Salman asked, “Why is he (Ronnit) putting out your (Kavita) relationship on social media? Dosti thi, dosti se jada, why is he doing it (Whatever it was friendship or more than that…)? She is your wife!” When Abhinav threatened that he will deal with the issue legally, Salman yelled at him and said, “She is saying let it go, why do you want to see it (messages) again? Even if it is ‘hey baby what are you doing tonight?’ you are done. Does not have to be violent or threatening.”

Kavita then revealed she walked out because she wanted to end the misunderstanding. “I am done,” she said. Salman then scolded Abhinav and Ronnit saying, “Both girls handled it with maturity and I respect you but both men have shown insecurity and immaturity. Impatient. I want both to apologise to your wives.” Salman then ended his session declaring there will be no evictions this week.

Later, Jasmin was seen asking Aly why he never proposed her. He said he is not the type to confess and show his feelings. “Don’t you understand? Why do I need to say anything?” Aly also suggested that Jasmin could try proposing. Jasmin then said that everyone was talking about it and they “must accept”. Aly blushed as he asked her to wait till the show ended.

