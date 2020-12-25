Bigg Boss 14 written update day 80: Jasmin tells Aly ‘We have been friends for so long, hope we are not getting confused

tv

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was full of fights and new twists in the existing bonds between the contestants on the show. While Aly Goni and Rahul Mahajan lost their faith and a friend in Arshi Khan, she gained the faith of Vikas Gupta. Vikas was kicked out of the house earlier when he pushed Arshi into the swimming pool after days of heckling from her side. Vikas made a reentry on the show earlier this week.

As the episode began and Rubina Dilaik geared u for her hot air balloon, Arshi told Vikas that he must not hate heer. She added that most of the tears she shed over the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan were actually for him. She claimed she felt bad for having caused his ouster. Rubina kicked Arshi and Rakhi Sawant out of the captaincy task.

Arshi was next in charge to kick one person out of the race and Aly and Rahul Vaidya believed she would be on their side, saving Rahul. However, Rubina, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla told her she had the power to change the game and save her image, suggesting that she could mend her equation with Vikas. Vikas said he did not want such benevolence, but Arshi announced Vikas was a better captain.

Aly then walked up to Vikas and apologised to him saying, “I don’t know. I am sorry, I am sorry uski baat me aa k aapse rude hua tha kaafi (I was too rude to you because I listened to her.” Aly also claimed that Arshi had claimed she had discussed their game plan with Vikas before entering the show. Vikas responded that he was happy Arshi did not say anything more than tarnishing his image (by saying that he does not take care of his mom. He also said that Arshi’s allegations are all false. Vikas also went to Arshi to tell her that she should help only when needed, not otherwise.

Aly was extremely angry that Arshi ditched and he began yelling at her when he got to know that Eijaz Khan and Rahul Mahajan knew Arshi was going to save Vikas. He declared he would not listen to or trust anybody anymore in the house. “Noone should come running to me, asking for my trust or support,” he said. Earlier, Aly even claimed that Vikas wanted to clarify that there was no understanding between him and Arshi.

Later, in a rather light and romantic conversation, Jasmin Bhasin massaged his head and as she told Aly, “We have been friends for so long, hope we are not getting confused. I just do not want to loose you. I do not care how we stay together but just want to be with you.” When Aly asked if he should marry someone else, she laughed and added, “We have not dated each other, never thought about each other like that or saw each other as Girlfriend-Boyfriend.” Aly quickly resonded, “We won’t get into that boyfriend-girlfriend game. Either we will do something big, or just stay the way we are.”

Next morning came as a surprise when Rahul Mahajan called Rakhi “cheap” and her fans “cheap audience” during a small argument over chores of the house. Everyone was shocked and Rakhi kept crying. The housemates wanted Rahul to take back his words and apologise to her but he refused. He said, “We need to call out cheap and wrong behavior.”

Meanwhile, Arshi apologised to Aly and Rahul v but they refused to treat her as friends anymore. Soon, Rakhi started behaving weirdly and acted as if possessed by a spirit. Jasmin and Eijaz were clearly scared with her antics while Vikas and Aly treated the entire matter sensitively. The episode ended with Rakhi aka Julie threatening Rahul Mahajan.

