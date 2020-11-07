e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 33: Kavita Kaushik is back in the house, Aly says he lost all respect for her

Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 33: Kavita Kaushik is back in the house, Aly says he lost all respect for her

Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 33: Kavita Kaushik is back in the house. Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni discuss former’s fight with her in the house.

tv Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:02 IST
HT Entertainment De4sk
HT Entertainment De4sk
Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 33: After being voted out in a week, Kavita Kaushik is back in the house.
Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 33: After being voted out in a week, Kavita Kaushik is back in the house.
         

Saturday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode was mainly about dance performances and one major twist to the game. Wild card entry Kavita Kaushik, who was voted out in a week, has re-entered the house. The episode began with host Salman Khan addressing audiences from his chalet and the audiences’ questions were about his first girlfriend as well as kids. “Mere aaj bhi utne hi bacche honge jitney 30 me shaadi karke hote (I will have as many kids as I’d have had if I had married at 30),” he said.

Hindustantimes

Thanking fans for the love, Salman showed a task that was conducted inside the house, wherein, contestants rang bells for a co-contestant to wake them up. After asking Nikki Tamboli to flirt with Aly Goni, he later welcomed Remo D’Souza and his team in side the house to promote their new label and song, Log Kya Kahenge. Having fun on sets, everyone performed to popular Street Dancer 3D song Garmi. The journey of contestants was then shown through dance performances.

Hindustantimes

While Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia had their love-hate game going strong, Nikki and Jaan Kumar Sanu grew closer day by day. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, too, have been each other’s lifelines inside the house from day one. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are the strongest together and Rahul Vaidya has been performing well individually. These equations were showcased in the dance performances.

Hindustantimes

Salman then welcomed Kavita back and asked her to convince the special panel that she should be sent inside the house. Kamya Punjabi, Surbhi Chandana, Vindu Dara Singh and Aarti Singh posed various questions to Kavita on her behaviour and equations inside the house. Throughout the session, Kavita mainly blamed the pressure of her captaincy and additional responsibility of being Eijaz’s friend when she did not know him as a person. Finally, she was sent inside the house.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Samantha Akkineni to host a celebrity talk show on Aha, first episode to premiere on Nov 13

Kavita was then seen entering the house and it was quite a cold welcome. Except Rubina, an element of surprise was not seen on anyone’s face. However, after welcoming her calmly, Eijaz went up to Aly and said he did not know what would happen now (that she is back). Aly also told Eijaz that he had lost all respect for Kavita after her fight with Eijaz.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Joe Biden beats Trump in race to the White House after winning Pennsylvania
Joe Biden beats Trump in race to the White House after winning Pennsylvania
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In