Samantha Akkineni to host a celebrity talk show on Aha, first episode to premiere on Nov 13

Samantha Akkineni is all set to host a chat show in Telugu on the OTT platform called Aha. She took to Twitter to make the announcement.

tv Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 18:22 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Samantha Akkineni has briefly filled in for her father-in-law Nagarjuna as Bigg Boss Telugu host, while he was away shooting for a film.
         

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who recently made a brief appearance as a special host on Telugu Bigg Boss, is all set to host a celebrity talk show for OTT platform, Aha. It has been revealed that the first episode of the show will premiere on November 13 on the eve of Diwali.

Aha made the announcement via a special poster. The makers also unveiled one of the biggest posters to announce the show.

Samantha took to Twitter and wrote: “And you wonder why stars have big egos. Thank you Aha (sic).”

 

As per reliable sources, Samantha has already shot all the episodes of the first season which will include guests like actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton player Saina Nehwal among others.

In this lockdown, Samantha is donning multiple hats and having the most fun. From nurturing her dream of terrace garden to starting her own clothing line, she’s having the best time of her life.

On the acting front, Samantha has two projects currently in her kitty. Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, she recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha. The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Recently, reports emerged that Samantha had turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu recently.

