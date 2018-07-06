Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 19: Mahat and Yaashika play kiss and hug while housemates argue

Bigg Boss Tamil housemates are currently doing the Save Water task. The Red team has has almost reach the rim of the tank and the morale has plummeted in the yellow team. Everyone is tired after performing the task till late night.

Mumtaz calls Aishwarya and tells her that she feels uncomfortable when Sharik lies down in the bed with her. She says she could have raised her voice the previous night, but she did not because this didn’t need more attention. Aishwarya tells her that she won’t repeat it, but then goes to tell Sharik what Mumtaz told her. She rants why Mumtaz said that when nothing happened except them hanging out.

The arguments between Yellow and Red team continue in the background. Daniel finds out that utensils have not been washed properly yet again. When he asks Mumtaz, she says that he is being aggressive.

This argument continues for 20 minutes after which Daniel shows a few mugs to the other housemates who agree that they stink and the cleaning team needs to get their act together. Mumtaz and Vaishnavi, however, sit and rant about Daniel and his dominating ways.

In the background, Mahat and Yaashika hug each and make kissing noises to which Nithya and Balaji react.

Bigg Boss holds two other tasks before the save water luxury budget task comes to an end. The day ends with Bigg Boss sending a birthday cake for Mumtaz and the housemates celebrate before retiring to bed.

The Bigg Boss Tamil housemates are abmellowed bunch compared to the previous season and a few of the housemates are also holding themselves back. They are playing the game cautiously.

