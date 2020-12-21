e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner is Abhijeet Duddala, Akhil emerges as first runner-up in star-studded finale

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner is Abhijeet Duddala, Akhil emerges as first runner-up in star-studded finale

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner Abhijeet Duddala took home Rs 25 lakh cash prize and a bike. The Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale saw the attendance of Chiranjeevi.

tv Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner Abhijeet Duddala accepts trophy from Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi.
The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 delivered on everything that the show promised. Hosted by Nagarjuna, Bigg Bos Telugu 4 saw Abhijeet Duddala emerge as the winner.

The extravaganza was attended by Chiranjeevi, with ex-contestants Pranitha Subhash, Mehreen Pirzaada, Raai Laxmi and Thaman S performing at the event.

 

The actor won a bike and Rs 25 lakh besides the trophy. Thanking the audience for voting for him in large numbers, Abhijeet said, “I never imagined sharing the stage with Telugu film industry’s two big stars Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. I pay tribute to my audience for their love.” The first runner-up Akhil called his Bigg Boss journey ‘a dream’. “The journey has been nothing less than a dream. To be able to speak while sharing the stage with Nagarjuna sir and Chiranjeevi sir is just unbelievable. Thank you all,” Akhil says. Abhijeet is known for Life is Beautiful but Bigg Boss brought him unprecedented popularity.

Chiranjeevi looked fit as he took to the Bigg Boss Telugu stage. When Nagarjuna appreciated how Chiranjeevi has maintained his fitness during the lockdown, the actor said his inspiration was Nagarjuna himself. He also congratulated Nagarjuna for the way he hosted Bigg Boss, treating the contestants like his family, friend and sometimes as a teacher.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu premiered on September 6 with Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants.

