Cezanne Khan denies being married to US woman, says marriage certificate is morphed

tv

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:02 IST

A woman has accused actor Cezanne Khan of scamming her for a green card. The development comes after Cezanne announced earlier this week that he has been in a relationship for the last three years. The actor denied the claims.

In an interview, the woman, a US citizen of Pakistani descent, said that Cezanne ‘used’ her to obtain a green card, and filed for divorce promptly after receiving one. He said that she was just an ‘obsessive fan’.

“I don’t care if he gets married 50 times over now, but why is he hiding the fact that he was married earlier? He cheated on me and used me to obtain green card in the US and lived off my money. The moment he got the green card, he filed for divorce,” Aisha Pirani told The Times of India, sharing pictures of a marriage certificate, and of herself with Cezanne.

Cezanne countered, “I was never married to her. This is a case of an obsessive fan. It’s irrelevant to talk about such people. She is just trying to gain publicity through me.” He added, “She is the sister of my cousin’s wife who lives in Karachi, that’s how I know her. I have no idea about any marriage certificate. She morphs a lot of stuff. She has been posting messages on social handles for two to three years and my fans have been asking me whether all this is true. There is a limit to obsession and this is going overboard now. The fact that she was married to me and we are now divorced is her fabrication. I haven’t said anything to her because I know she is obsessive.”

Also read: Cezanne Khan has been in a relationship for 3 years, reveals how he proposed marriage after she cooked biryani for him

Earlier this week, the actor, best known for playing Anurag Basu in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, announced that he will tie the knot soon. “She is someone special and I am dating her for the past three years. She is from Amroha (Uttar Pradesh). I am in a happy space with her and looking at tying the knot soon. We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year,” he’d told TOI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more