Clues to Game of Thrones’ conclusion are hidden in this Spotify playlist, makers insist

Ahead of the premiere of the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have compiled a Spotify playlist, which they insist contains spoilers about how the show will end. Game of Thrones’ conclusion has been the subject of much speculation, with fans wondering whether it will be Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow who comes out on top, or if anyone else will beat them to the Iron Throne.

Speaking to For the Record, Spotify’s news portal, Weiss and Benioff said, “The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices. No one will believe us, but it’s true.”

Here’s the full list of artistes and songs on the playlist:

Sleep Now in the Fire — Rage Against the Machine

Her Black Wings — Danzig

Immigrant Song — Led Zeppelin

The End — The Doors

Girl from the North Country — Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash

Mama Kin — Guns N’ Roses

Seven Nation Army — The White Stripes

Howlin’ For You — The Black Keys

War — grandson

Let Me Live / Let Me Die — Des Rocs

Flugufrelsarinn — Sigur Ros

Fire — Barns Courtney

Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea — MISSIO

Wolf Like Me” — TV On The Radio

POWER — Kanye West

Let’s Have A War — Fear

Powa —Tune-Yards

Listen to the Lion — Van Morrison

Cold Cold Cold — Cage the Elephant

No One Knows — Queens of the Stone Age

Wolves of Winter — Biffy Clyro

Go To War — Nothing More

Little Monster — Royal Blood

Burn the Fleet — Thrice

Sister — Prince

Dire Wolf — Grateful Dead

Devil’s Spoke —Laura Marling

Queen — Perfume Genius

Cruel — St. Vincent

Crown on the Ground — Sleigh Bells

Mother — The Amazons

Hot Blood — KALEO

War Pigs — Black Sabbath

Dead Skin Mask — Slayer

Killer Wolf — Danzig

The Time Is Now — Atreyu

Be My Fire — The Blue Stones

Rise Above — Black Flag

Alternative Ulster — Stiff Little Fingers

This Sentence Will Ruin/Save Your Life — Born Ruffians

The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn — The Pogues

Winterlong — Neil Young

Furr — Blitzen Trapper

Power — A.J. Ghent

Toxicity — System of a Down

Born for Greatness — Papa Roach

Gold Lion — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Here’s Your Future — The Thermals

Love Is Blindness — U2

“We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel,” the creators explained. “There’s variety in there—Rage is not Johnny Cash. But they both have a deep inherent power.”

The final season of the epic fantasy series will premiere on April 14 - April 15 in India - and will conclude the show’s record-breaking run, which has catapulted its stars to global fame and won numerous accolades along the way.

In a recent video, members of the cast spoke about bidding farewell to the show. Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, talked about how she saw the young kids grow up in front of her eyes. “I remember everybody clear. I remember baby Sophie (Turner) and baby Maisie (Williams) and baby Isaac (Hampstead-Wright). And now they are, you know, out there. Full grown,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show, said that everyone was too tired to feel emotional. “The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f**king tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f**king sick of this’,” Harington told GQ Australia.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 11:01 IST