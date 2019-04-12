Clues to Game of Thrones’ conclusion are hidden in this Spotify playlist, makers insist
DB Weiss and David Benioff, creators of Game of Thrones, have said that clues about the show’s conclusion can be found in a new Spotify playlist they’ve compiled.tv Updated: Apr 12, 2019 11:04 IST
Hindustan Times
Ahead of the premiere of the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have compiled a Spotify playlist, which they insist contains spoilers about how the show will end. Game of Thrones’ conclusion has been the subject of much speculation, with fans wondering whether it will be Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow who comes out on top, or if anyone else will beat them to the Iron Throne.
Speaking to For the Record, Spotify’s news portal, Weiss and Benioff said, “The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices. No one will believe us, but it’s true.”
Here’s the full list of artistes and songs on the playlist:
Sleep Now in the Fire — Rage Against the Machine
Her Black Wings — Danzig
Immigrant Song — Led Zeppelin
The End — The Doors
Girl from the North Country — Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
Mama Kin — Guns N’ Roses
Seven Nation Army — The White Stripes
Howlin’ For You — The Black Keys
War — grandson
Let Me Live / Let Me Die — Des Rocs
Flugufrelsarinn — Sigur Ros
Fire — Barns Courtney
Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea — MISSIO
Wolf Like Me” — TV On The Radio
POWER — Kanye West
Let’s Have A War — Fear
Powa —Tune-Yards
Listen to the Lion — Van Morrison
Cold Cold Cold — Cage the Elephant
No One Knows — Queens of the Stone Age
Wolves of Winter — Biffy Clyro
Go To War — Nothing More
Little Monster — Royal Blood
Burn the Fleet — Thrice
Sister — Prince
Dire Wolf — Grateful Dead
Devil’s Spoke —Laura Marling
Queen — Perfume Genius
Cruel — St. Vincent
Crown on the Ground — Sleigh Bells
Mother — The Amazons
Hot Blood — KALEO
War Pigs — Black Sabbath
Dead Skin Mask — Slayer
Killer Wolf — Danzig
The Time Is Now — Atreyu
Be My Fire — The Blue Stones
Rise Above — Black Flag
Alternative Ulster — Stiff Little Fingers
This Sentence Will Ruin/Save Your Life — Born Ruffians
The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn — The Pogues
Winterlong — Neil Young
Furr — Blitzen Trapper
Power — A.J. Ghent
Toxicity — System of a Down
Born for Greatness — Papa Roach
Gold Lion — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Here’s Your Future — The Thermals
Love Is Blindness — U2
“We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel,” the creators explained. “There’s variety in there—Rage is not Johnny Cash. But they both have a deep inherent power.”
The final season of the epic fantasy series will premiere on April 14 - April 15 in India - and will conclude the show’s record-breaking run, which has catapulted its stars to global fame and won numerous accolades along the way.
In a recent video, members of the cast spoke about bidding farewell to the show. Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, talked about how she saw the young kids grow up in front of her eyes. “I remember everybody clear. I remember baby Sophie (Turner) and baby Maisie (Williams) and baby Isaac (Hampstead-Wright). And now they are, you know, out there. Full grown,” she said.
Meanwhile, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show, said that everyone was too tired to feel emotional. “The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f**king tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f**king sick of this’,” Harington told GQ Australia.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Apr 12, 2019 11:01 IST