Divyanka Tripathi denies being part of Naagin 5 with Asim Riaz

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:51 IST

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi left her fans disappointed on Friday with a tweet. She has clarified that Naagin 5 is not on cards for her.

Divyanka shared a fan’s tweet on her Twitter account, which said that Divyanka would be a part of the hit supernatural show’s fifth season and that actor Kratika Sengar and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz would be the co-star on the show. Retweeting it, Divyanka wrote in clear words, “Nope...False news.” She followed it up with a laughter emoji.

The previous few seasons of the Colors show have been big hits and launched the Bollywood career of Mouni Roy. The last two seasons starred Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma.

Recently the show’s creative producer Mukta Dhond dismissed reports of Nia being written out of the show, but admitted that the series will undergo a transformation soon. Mukta told TellyChakkar, “Well, we are not shutting the fourth season. We have something big planned for our avid viewers of Naagin. When the show returns, it will come back with a bang where you will see Nia Sharma like never before in the show.”

Dismissing rumours that the removal of Rashami and Nia was due to budget constraints, Mukta said, “I want to clarify that Nia and Rashami going out of the show has got nothing to do with budgets. Both the girls are like family and we will surely work with them in near future.” She said that the news would have eventually been shared, “however we are disclosing the suspense now as the show took a long break due to the lockdown.”

