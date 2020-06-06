e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Divyanka Tripathi denies being part of Naagin 5 with Asim Riaz

Divyanka Tripathi denies being part of Naagin 5 with Asim Riaz

Divyanka Tripathi has not been roped in for Naagin 5 opposite Asim Riaz. The actor refuted rumours on Friday with a tweet.

tv Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Divyanka Tripathi and Asim Riaz have not been roped in for Naagin 5.
Divyanka Tripathi and Asim Riaz have not been roped in for Naagin 5.
         

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi left her fans disappointed on Friday with a tweet. She has clarified that Naagin 5 is not on cards for her.

Divyanka shared a fan’s tweet on her Twitter account, which said that Divyanka would be a part of the hit supernatural show’s fifth season and that actor Kratika Sengar and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz would be the co-star on the show. Retweeting it, Divyanka wrote in clear words, “Nope...False news.” She followed it up with a laughter emoji.

 

The previous few seasons of the Colors show have been big hits and launched the Bollywood career of Mouni Roy. The last two seasons starred Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma.

Also read: Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer asks people to stop giving him more money, says ‘I’ve received more than I’m worthy of’

Recently the show’s creative producer Mukta Dhond dismissed reports of Nia being written out of the show, but admitted that the series will undergo a transformation soon. Mukta told TellyChakkar, “Well, we are not shutting the fourth season. We have something big planned for our avid viewers of Naagin. When the show returns, it will come back with a bang where you will see Nia Sharma like never before in the show.”

Dismissing rumours that the removal of Rashami and Nia was due to budget constraints, Mukta said, “I want to clarify that Nia and Rashami going out of the show has got nothing to do with budgets. Both the girls are like family and we will surely work with them in near future.” She said that the news would have eventually been shared, “however we are disclosing the suspense now as the show took a long break due to the lockdown.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Annoyed over being given ‘bland meal’, waiter kills manager; arrested: Cops
Annoyed over being given ‘bland meal’, waiter kills manager; arrested: Cops
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Delhi health infra should be used only to treat residents: AAP govt panel
Delhi health infra should be used only to treat residents: AAP govt panel
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In