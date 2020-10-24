Dusshera special: Ramayan teaches us to be patient, fight collectively during crisis, say Ram-Sita aka Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia

tv

The charm and relevance of a cult show like Ramayan will continue to inspire many generations, feel actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, best known for their portrayal of Ram and Sita on the small screen. Probably that’s the reason why the show upon its rerun recently during the lockdown, received such tremendous response. The actors believe it’s the values and learning that the show’s narrative propagate on the lines of ‘good always triumphs over evil’ that connects with the audience.

“The story of Ramayan is attached to our day to day lives. How much we progress, whatever we achieve, the relevance of the teachings of Ramayan will always keep showing us the way ahead,” says Govil, who’s grateful to have been a part of such a wonderful journey, and for all the love the show has been garnering over the years.

Taking about the relevance of stories of Ramayan in these unpredictable pandemic times, Chikhlia says it teaches us to “have patience, stay on the path of dharma and stay truthful to our own self”.

Actors Sunil Lahiri, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in a still from the TV show Ramayan.

She highlights that lord Ram could have easily won over Raavan, still he chose the rightful path.

“In the present times, the same is necessary when we’re dwindling between crisis and hope in our collective fight against corona. We must follow the protocols and be there for each other. So, it’s important for all of us to wear mask and sanitise, which still many people are taking lightly. We must look at the bigger picture and come out stronger,” elaborates the actor.

Echoing similar sentiment, Govil feels that when reading or watching Ramayan, one should not look at it as a drama, but they must understand the essence of it.

Highlighting the importance of simplicity, Chikhlia shares the present crisis has also made us realise that our family should be our focus. “We’ve been running around material pleasure and have no time for our families. Ramayan is about serving people, staying rooted, staying close to our family and also sticking to the basic, something we’ve gone back to doing given the economic instability,” she adds.

Talking about Ramayan becoming the highest rated show during the lockdown, the actors continue that the show has always been showered with love. Ask about possibility of a remake and Govil feels iconic work like Ramayan shouldn’t be touched. “Many people made Ramayan in between but this show still remains to be most loved,” he says.

Ending on a note of positivity on the occasion of Navratra, Durga Puja and Dussehra, the actors “pray for everyone’s good health” and “also for these difficult times to get over”.

