e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Earlier, we’d talk about work on calls but these days, it is all about food and being prepared at home, says Aamna Sharif

Earlier, we’d talk about work on calls but these days, it is all about food and being prepared at home, says Aamna Sharif

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor talks about celebrating Ramadan, writing poetry which was “a first” for her, and how the lockdown has taught her to celebrate her relationships and the small things in life

tv Updated: May 09, 2020 00:12 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Aamna Sharif has been keeping rozas and celebrating Ramadan but is missing her family and friends.
Aamna Sharif has been keeping rozas and celebrating Ramadan but is missing her family and friends.(Photo: Instagram/aamnasharifofficial)
         

Aamna Sharif attempted to write poetry “for the first time” and she is overwhelemed with the response. Called ‘Dua karti hoon’, the poem talks about life post the lockdown and she says she finds inspiration from her experiences. “The poem was all about emotions and when I started writing, they simply poured out. Being at home during the lockdown, one thinks about a variety of things which we might have overlooked earlier. My poem talks about how relationships, the world and people around you should be,” she says. 

View this post on Instagram

Find comfort in the chaos.... @inshacreationsnx

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

The Kahin Toh Hoga actor wants to celebrate and value her relationships, which the lockdown has taught her. Be positive is what she suggests, “Do some introspection and figure out where you can be better. I believe in finding happiness in the small things in life. We value irrelevant things but what is the crux of our life is our relationships and family,” she states.

She has been keeping rozas and celebrating Ramadan but is missing her family and friends. “It is more personal this year as I am cooking for iftari, which I would otherwise miss out due to long work days. My brother is staying with me and even my husband fasts with us, so it is beautiful,” Sharif reveals.

She has been in touch with her friends and peers from the TV industry and finds it amusing that while earlier, they would discuss work, now the chats are mostly about food. “It is so funny that these days, all we talk about is food being prepared at home- by one of us or our family members. We used to video call when we would make something special, once in a while, and now these conversations are so touching that we are enjoying living the simple life. Earlier, we would wish someone on their birthday with a text but now we are video calling, so these special gestures are bringing us closer,”says Sharif.  

top news
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In