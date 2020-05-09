Earlier, we’d talk about work on calls but these days, it is all about food and being prepared at home, says Aamna Sharif

tv

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:12 IST

Aamna Sharif attempted to write poetry “for the first time” and she is overwhelemed with the response. Called ‘Dua karti hoon’, the poem talks about life post the lockdown and she says she finds inspiration from her experiences. “The poem was all about emotions and when I started writing, they simply poured out. Being at home during the lockdown, one thinks about a variety of things which we might have overlooked earlier. My poem talks about how relationships, the world and people around you should be,” she says.

The Kahin Toh Hoga actor wants to celebrate and value her relationships, which the lockdown has taught her. Be positive is what she suggests, “Do some introspection and figure out where you can be better. I believe in finding happiness in the small things in life. We value irrelevant things but what is the crux of our life is our relationships and family,” she states.

She has been keeping rozas and celebrating Ramadan but is missing her family and friends. “It is more personal this year as I am cooking for iftari, which I would otherwise miss out due to long work days. My brother is staying with me and even my husband fasts with us, so it is beautiful,” Sharif reveals.

She has been in touch with her friends and peers from the TV industry and finds it amusing that while earlier, they would discuss work, now the chats are mostly about food. “It is so funny that these days, all we talk about is food being prepared at home- by one of us or our family members. We used to video call when we would make something special, once in a while, and now these conversations are so touching that we are enjoying living the simple life. Earlier, we would wish someone on their birthday with a text but now we are video calling, so these special gestures are bringing us closer,”says Sharif.