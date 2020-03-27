Ekta Kapoor dances with son Ravie during quarantine, Rhea Kapoor wants to share her playlist for ‘the boss’. Watch

tv

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 08:55 IST

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a cute video with her son Ravie Kapoor, in which the duo is seen grooving to some peppy music. The video opens with Ravie dancing to the music and Ekta being closer to the frame, perhaps holding her phone to record it all.

In the video, Ravie yells ‘No’ to something before he sits down on the floor. Sharing the video, Ekta wrote on Instagram, “Dance when u overthink! Dance when ur scared ! Dance cause u don’t know ! Dance if ur a hypochondriac n ur living ur nightmare.” Industry colleagues were quick to comment and shower love on the post.

Actor Mouni Roy wrote, “Same to same with me.” Producer Rhea Kapoor commented, “I will send playlistssssss for the bosssss.”

Ekta also shared a meme on her father and veteran actor Jeetendra’s film amid coronavirus. It has Jeetendra standing in front of a woman clad in a maroon dress with her face hid behind her clothes and only her eyes being visible. The picture has the text, “Beauty parlours closed Girls meeting boyfriends after lockdown.” After refusing to remove her veil despite Jeetendra insisting on seeing her face, the woman removes her veil. What we get to see is hair all over her hands, upper lips and chin.

Given the complete lockdown and stalling of all shoots amid coronavirus outbreak, Ekta recently announced that Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, an ALTBalaji web series featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, will now air on Zee TV and replace the popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

Also read: AR Rahman postpones North America tour due to coronavirus pandemic, tweets he will stay at home

Making the announcement on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “V tough times but we will get through together. Since we cannot make any more eps of #kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya we have extended our family shows to @zeetv so 9 pm to 10 pm instead of karan preeta or abhi Pragya u will see tipsy n karan! we can’t do anything to help our viewers but entertain them during these tough stressed times so this gem from our library for u all! Ur fav couple #sakshitanwar n @iamramkapoor r back from tonight 9-10pm in#karletubhimohabat on tv! Enjoy n stay home n stay safe.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more