Ekta Kapoor hosts naamkaran ceremony for son Ravie, Abhishek Bachchan, Mouni Roy in attendance

Ekta Kapoor hosted the naming ceremony (naamkaran) of her son, Ravie Kapoor, on Monday and had a host of celebrities in attendance. Among those who came to bless the newborn was also Textile Minister Smriti Irani.

Sharing pictures from the celebrations, Ekta called Smriti her sister and tagged her as ‘maasi’ of the young one. “Maaasi special!”, she wrote on Instagram. Others who attended the event included Karan Johar with mother Hiroo, Abhishek Bachchan with sister Shweta, Farah Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Mouni Roy and Huma Qureshi. TV actors Sriti Jha, Mouni Roy, Mona Singh, Krystle D’Souza, Pragya Yadav, Sakshi Tanwar and Shabir Ahluwalia and Karishma Tanna were also spotted outside Ekta’s residence.

Ekta has named the newborn ‘Ravie Kapoor’ after her father Jeetendra’s real name. Ravie was born through a surrogate on January 27. Ekta announced his birth later on social media. “I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother,’ Ekta said while announcing Ravie’s arrival.

Check out a few more pictures from the evening...

Earlier, Ekta’s brother, Tusshar Kapoor too became a father via surrogacy. “Ekta is a family-oriented person and has been like a mother to my son Laksshya. This marks the beginning of a new phase in her life, an exciting time of completeness and fulfilment,” Tusshar told PTI after Ravie’s birth.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 17:59 IST