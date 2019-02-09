Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra visit temple, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha sweat it out at gym. See pics

New mother Ekta Kapoor visited the Shani temple in Juhu on Saturday. She was accompanied by her father and actor Jeetendra. The filmmaker and TV producer had announced the birth of her son Ravie via surrogacy on January 27. According to a report in DNA, the namkaran ceremony of the little one is said to be taking place at their residence on February 11. Friends and family are expected to attend the event.

Jeetendra and Ekta at Shani temple in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted at a gym in Khar. The paparazzi had fun clicking the actor as she made an exit with dumbbells in each hand and posed for the cameras. Sonakshi Sinha, who is recently making news for recreating Helen’s dance number, Mungda, in Total Dhamaal, was also seen at the same gym.

Sonakshi Sinha and Sara Ali Khan at a gym. (Varinder Chawla)

Talking about star kids, Kajol’s daughter Nysa, who is currently in India, was spotted at a restaurant. She is currently studying at the prestigious United World College of South East Asia in Singapore.

Kajol’s daughter Nysa spotted at a restaurant. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted making the most of the sunny day, dining with husband Raj Kudra and son Viaan Kundra at a restaurant. Meanwhile Pataakha actor Sanya Malhotra was spotted at another restaurant in Juhu. On the other hand, Rustom actor Ileana D’Cruz was clicked with rumoured husband Andrew Kneebone on a lunch date in Bandra.

Among other celebs spotted in the city, Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen with a friend at a famous food joint. Malaika Arora and Vidya Balan were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Vidya Balan and Malaika Arora spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty with husband and son, Sanya Malhotra and Ileana D’Cruz with rumoured husband Andrew Kneebone spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

