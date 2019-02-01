Jeetendra says family thinks daughter Ekta Kapoor’s newborn son looks just like him: My life is complete

Veteran actor Jeetendra is ecstatic about the birth of his second grandchild. His daughter and film and television producer Ekta Kapoor welcomed her first child through surrogacy on January 27 and named him after Jeetendra’s original name, Ravie Kapoor.

Talking to Mid-Day, Jeetendra said his family now feels complete. “I was a dada earlier. Now, I have become a nana. My life is complete,” he said. “Shobha [Kapoor, wife] and I were over the moon when we heard it first. We are looking forward to him coming home,” he added.

Pls send ur love and blessings for lil Ravie. ! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI pic.twitter.com/3SnL8iMsv2 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 31, 2019

“My family says he [Ravie] looks just like me, but then, a child’s looks keep changing every day. It’s tough to say who he will resemble in the future. Now, I have Laksshya and Ravie — they are the apple of my eye. I can die peacefully now as both my babies have their own babies.” His son Tusshar also welcomed his son Lakshya in 2016 through a surrogate.

Neither Tusshar nor Ekta have gotten married yet. When asked about it, Jeetendra said, “I believe one must be happy in life. [It doesn’t matter] whether you are married or single. For me, the idea was that Tusshar and Ekta should have someone to come back home to. A baby is the biggest blessing and responsibility to have. With responsibility comes to passion, love, happiness and a purpose in life. There cannot be a bigger responsibility than taking care of a baby.”

Ekta shared the news on social media on Thursday. “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world.”

She further added, “I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 14:15 IST