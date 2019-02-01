First picture of Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie out. See it here

The first picture of film and television producer Ekta Kapoor’s newborn son is out. Ekta, who named him Ravie Kapoor after her father Jeetendra’s original name, is seen holding his tiny hand in the picture.

The picture, shared on social media by fan accounts, shows Ekta in a silk robe, looking at the camera. Her fingers, adorned with several rings, are entwined with her son’s.

Ravie was born through a surrogate on January 27. Ekta announced her birth on social media on Thursday.

She shared, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world.”

She further added, “I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother.”

A couple of years back, Ekta Kapoor’s brother, Tusshar Kapoor too became a father via surrogacy. “Ekta is a family-oriented person and has been like a mother to my son Laksshya. This marks the beginning of a new phase in her life, an exciting time of completeness and fulfilment,” Tusshar told PTI.

