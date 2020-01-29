e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Ekta Kapoor shares birthday pic of son Ravie, jokes he resembles Tere Naam’s Salman Khan

Ekta Kapoor shares birthday pic of son Ravie, jokes he resembles Tere Naam’s Salman Khan

Ekta Kapoor has shared a fresh picture with son Ravie, whom she lovingly calls Ravioli, and claimed he looks like Salman Khan.

tv Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ekta Kapoor poses with son Ravie for a new picture.
Ekta Kapoor poses with son Ravie for a new picture.(Instagram)
         

TV queen-filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, who recently celebrated the first birthday of her son Ravie Kapoor, has shared a cute picture with her son Ravie Kapoor and compared his look to that of Salman Khan from Tere Naam, given his hairstyle.

While Ekta is pouting for the camera, Ravie does not care for the lenses and is seen smiling at someone at a distance. “Me with ravioli who is looking like radhe from tere naaam Thanku @shanoosharmahihai forthis pic,” she wrote alongside her picture.

Salman Khan as Radhe in Tere Naam.
Salman Khan as Radhe in Tere Naam.

 Also read: Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur’s reaction when someone said no to him: ‘I don’t like you, I will kick you, I will head bang you’

 

Earlier this week, Ekta shared a cute video for Ravie’s first birthday and thanked fans and friends for support. Her friend and Union minister Smriti Irani had a special mention in the post. “JAI MATA DI Exactly a year ago on this day a new journey began... writing’ mentalhood’ had made me paranoid ...being a mother was not easy .. a life long commitment....u came smiled n I knew ...I finally belonged !!!! Thanku alt digital for making this video n gifting it to me ...n sorry maasi @smritiiraniofficial ur stressed I know ...happpie bday ravioli,” Ekta wrote.

 

Ekta began the birthday celebrations early and had a grand bash over the weekend as she was conferred with the fourth highest civilian award in the country, the Padma Shri. “My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was too young, too raw and it was too soon to make things happen. Through the years, I have realised it is never too soon to live out your dreams and being too young is probably the best thing. Today, as I am conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour, Padmshri, I’m humbled. I hope to continue breaking boundaries, to continue giving young talent a chance and to strive to give back to the country all the love that’s come my way. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as the news comes 2 days before my son’s first birthday. Grateful and thankful,” she said in a statement after the announcement of the Padma awards.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
‘Take your shirt off and…’: Amit Shah’s dare for CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Take your shirt off and…’: Amit Shah’s dare for CM Arvind Kejriwal
Apps, sites are tracking you on Facebook: Here’s how you disable it
Apps, sites are tracking you on Facebook: Here’s how you disable it
Mercedes drives in all-new GLE 2020 at starting price of Rs 73.70 lakh
Mercedes drives in all-new GLE 2020 at starting price of Rs 73.70 lakh
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News