Ekta Kapoor shares birthday pic of son Ravie, jokes he resembles Tere Naam’s Salman Khan

tv

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:58 IST

TV queen-filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, who recently celebrated the first birthday of her son Ravie Kapoor, has shared a cute picture with her son Ravie Kapoor and compared his look to that of Salman Khan from Tere Naam, given his hairstyle.

While Ekta is pouting for the camera, Ravie does not care for the lenses and is seen smiling at someone at a distance. “Me with ravioli who is looking like radhe from tere naaam Thanku @shanoosharmahihai forthis pic,” she wrote alongside her picture.

Salman Khan as Radhe in Tere Naam.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur’s reaction when someone said no to him: ‘I don’t like you, I will kick you, I will head bang you’

Earlier this week, Ekta shared a cute video for Ravie’s first birthday and thanked fans and friends for support. Her friend and Union minister Smriti Irani had a special mention in the post. “JAI MATA DI Exactly a year ago on this day a new journey began... writing’ mentalhood’ had made me paranoid ...being a mother was not easy .. a life long commitment....u came smiled n I knew ...I finally belonged !!!! Thanku alt digital for making this video n gifting it to me ...n sorry maasi @smritiiraniofficial ur stressed I know ...happpie bday ravioli,” Ekta wrote.

Ekta began the birthday celebrations early and had a grand bash over the weekend as she was conferred with the fourth highest civilian award in the country, the Padma Shri. “My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was too young, too raw and it was too soon to make things happen. Through the years, I have realised it is never too soon to live out your dreams and being too young is probably the best thing. Today, as I am conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour, Padmshri, I’m humbled. I hope to continue breaking boundaries, to continue giving young talent a chance and to strive to give back to the country all the love that’s come my way. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as the news comes 2 days before my son’s first birthday. Grateful and thankful,” she said in a statement after the announcement of the Padma awards.

Follow @htshowbiz for more