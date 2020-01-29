Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur’s reaction when someone said no to him: ‘I don’t like you, I will kick you, I will head bang you’

bollywood

Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in his home production, Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Tabu and newcomer Alaya F. In an interview with East India Comedy, Saif spoke about parenting Taimur and the little fellow wasn’t ready to take a no for answer.

On the question what kind of a parent he was and whether he was cool or a strict parent, he said, “I think it is good to be a little strict, I have given up. This time round, like my third child and my wife’s first (cracks a joke on himself and says ‘that sounds weird), so she kind of spoils him slightly and I know this is not gonna end properly. I know where this is going. And now he is bully everyone at home. I don’t want to go to school, so all that’s happening.”

On the issue of whether he emotionally blackmails, Saif added, “He is very sweet, I love you and my family. Then recently someone said ‘no’ to him for the first time and he like ‘ I don’t like you, I will kick you, I will head bang you’.”

Saif plays a role, which he has mastered over the years, in Jawaani Jaaneman. He plays a recklessly wild man, well into his later adulthood, who suddenly gets to know that not only is he father of a daughter, she is also pregnant with the child of her boyfriend. Tabu plays the mother of the girl. Speaking about it, he said that the film was about accepting age and responsibilities as a father.

“This story is about a man accepting his age, his responsibilities and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives. A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers. In the film, my character is not ready. He thinks that (having) a family is not cool, and the solo life is the way to go,” Saif told IANS, while interacting with the media at the launch of the song Gallan Kardi from his upcoming film.

