Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones cast gets a standing ovation, Alfie Allen shares the best selfie ever. See pic, video

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:32 IST

Game of Thrones cast, including Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, got on the stage at the 2019 Emmy Awards to say goodbye, and received a standing ovation from the crowd in Los Angeles.

Harington, Headey, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Clarke, Dinklage, Turner, Williams, Carice van Houten, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, all took the stage at the Microsoft Theater here to present the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award, and bid farewell. They gave the award to Patricia Arquette who won the best supporting actress award in a limited series for The Act.

NAME A MORE POWERFUL AND ICONIC CAST I’LL WAIT. #Emmys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dvVjT6rrTn — Alia Link | #1 Pikachu Stan (@AliaLink101) September 23, 2019

“I think all of us agree how amazing the entire last season was for us. We had no idea how it would end, who would betray whom, and who would end up for the prize,” said Turner. “As much was we wish the show could have gone on forever. Our time had come. And tonight is a chance to once again thank all of those who watched,” Williams added.

when the cast of #GameOfThrones walked out on the #Emmys2019 stage together 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxeyiRz374 — angelina (@emiliaxclarkee) September 23, 2019

The cast was introduced by popular late-night host Seth Meyers, who joked that the fantasy series was about many things, such as: “No matter the amount of wedding planning you do something invariably goes wrong, and how before 23 and Me people had to rely on word of mouth to find out they slept with their aunt.”

Actor Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy on the show, shared a stunning selfie with the entire cast backstage. The picture includes everyone who was on stage except Kit Harington. Other Game of Thrones actors like Isaac Hamstead Wright and Conleth Hill were also present at the ceremony but did not join the others on stage as they weren’t nominated in any categories.

Game Of Thrones, which wrapped up its story with the final season earlier this year, set a new record by earning 32 nominations for the 2019 Emmys, the most ever for a single season of a show.

The fantasy HBO epic leads the field of Emmy nominees, including Outstanding Drama Series, Harington in competition for the Best Actor trophy, Clarke in run for the Best Actress, four Best Supporting Actress nods -- Christie, Headey, Turner and Williams and actors Allen, Coster-Waldau and Dinklage being contenders in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Created by David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the show was based on George R.R. Martin’s books, and premiered in 2011.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 09:30 IST