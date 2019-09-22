Emmy Awards 2019 nominations list: Game of Thrones leads with 32 nominations, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Chernobyl join the race

tv

Sep 22, 2019

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 71st Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday. HBO’s Game of Thrones received a record-breaking 32 nominations this year, the most ever by a drama series in a single year.

So far, it has won 10 awards in technical categories, handed out before the main gala. Amazon comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was a distant second with 20 nominations. So far, it has six wins in minor categories.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Emilia Clarke of Game of Thrones was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. (HBO via AP) ( AP )

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Veep (HBO)

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

US actor Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for FX's Pose at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on August 9, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) ( AFP )

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

This image released by Amazon shows Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The program is nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series. (Nicole Rivelli/Amazon via AP) ( AP )

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House Of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K Williams, When They See Us

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Top five programs with most overall nominations:

Game of Thrones - 32

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - 20

Chernobyl - 19

Saturday Night Live - 18

Barry - 17

Fosse/Verdon - 17

Top five platforms with most overall nominations:

HBO: 137

Netflix: 118

NBC: 58

Amazon Prime Video: 47

CBS: 43

Top programs with most wins so far (after last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, featuring technical awards and guest actors):

Game of Thrones: 10

Chernobyl: 7

Free Solo: 7

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel: 6

Love, Death & Robots: 5

Sep 22, 2019