Emmy Awards 2019: When and where to watch the awards live in India

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:08 IST

The 71st Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Monday, September 23 and popular series Game of Thrones is expected to lead the list of top winners. The Emmy Awards will air live on America’s Fox on September 22, at 8 pm Eastern / 5 pm Pacific time. Indian fans waiting eagerly for the awards night need to get up early as the event begins airing 5am on Monday. Star World will broadcast the event and a repeat telecast will be done at 10:30pm IST.

Game of Thrones, the only show to be nominated in all seven drama categories, is among those with the highest nominations - apart from the nods for Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Drama Series, Writing for a Drama Series, actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have also been nominated for Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama, respectively.

Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams have all been nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama. Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage are nominated for Supporting Actor in a Drama.

Clubbing both Primetime Emmys and the Creative Arts Emmys, Game of Thrones’ final season has bagged 32 nominations, the most nods received in a single year by any show in the history of the awards.

The Emmy Awards this year will also focus the spotlight on LGBTQ talent, with several queer artists and shows featuring gay, lesbian and transgender characters among the nominees. The FX series Pose, which explores the the 1980s culture of New York’s underground ballroom, featured the largest cast of transgender actors in regular series roles when it premiered last year and is competing for best drama series honours. The show’s lead star Billy Porter is the first openly gay black man nominated for best lead actor in a drama.

Just as the Oscars went without a host in January this year, the Emmys follows suit and the star-studded lineup of presenters include Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Michael Douglas, Naomi Watts, Julia Louis-Dreyfus... and the Kardashian clan. All 10 Game of Thrones acting nominees will also take the stage at the event.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 16:08 IST