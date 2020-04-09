Everyone who’s receiving food donation is not a beggar, says Jay Bhanushali amid Covid-19 crisis

tv

Actor Jay Bhanushali, in a tweet, slammed the actors who have been posting their pictures and videos donating food packets to the needy during this time of the Covid-19 crisis. While the intention behind this is noble, Bhanushali feels the issue is that “some people are cashing in on the opportunity to seek publicity on social media”.

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

Further talking about it, Bhanushali shares, “I encourage people to come forward to do their bit and help others but it’s a pity when someone makes publicity out of someone’s helplessness.”

Not willing to reveal the name of actors he was referring to, the 35-year-old points out that even common people are following in their footsteps and posting videos of them distributing food packets to the needy people. Calling it a sensitive matter, he explains, “Everyone who is receiving food packets isn’t a beggar. The person standing in the queue might be a daily wage worker who believes in earning a living through their job. But today’s circumstances are such that their job no longer exists due to the lockdown.”

If you really want to spread the message of helping poor click pics just with the stuff you are going to donate.pls dont click the pics and make videos with people..sad very sad disappointed at this time ppl want to gain publicity #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

The actor feels people should just restrict themselves to just posting pictures of what they are donating. “You can click pictures with the stuff you are donating but poor people’s name and identity should be kept secret. Even big actors don’t disclose the identity of who they are giving to,” he signs off.

