Home / TV / Everyone who’s receiving food donation is not a beggar, says Jay Bhanushali amid Covid-19 crisis

Everyone who’s receiving food donation is not a beggar, says Jay Bhanushali amid Covid-19 crisis

Actor Jay Bhanushali has elaborated on his tweet in which he commented on celebrities who have been sharing social media updates on helping the needy.

tv Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:44 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Jay Bhanushali makes a strong statement about celebs who post pictures and videos of distributing food packets to the needy.
Actor Jay Bhanushali makes a strong statement about celebs who post pictures and videos of distributing food packets to the needy.(Photo: Instagram/ijaybhanushali)
         

Actor Jay Bhanushali, in a tweet, slammed the actors who have been posting their pictures and videos donating food packets to the needy during this time of the Covid-19 crisis. While the intention behind this is noble, Bhanushali feels the issue is that “some people are cashing in on the opportunity to seek publicity on social media”. 

Further talking about it, Bhanushali shares, “I encourage people to come forward to do their bit and help others but it’s a pity when someone makes publicity out of someone’s helplessness.”

Not willing to reveal the name of actors he was referring to, the 35-year-old points out that even common people are following in their footsteps and posting videos of them distributing food packets to the needy people. Calling it a sensitive matter, he explains, “Everyone who is receiving food packets isn’t a beggar. The person standing in the queue might be a daily wage worker who believes in earning a living through their job. But today’s circumstances are such that their job no longer exists due to the lockdown.” 

The actor feels people should just restrict themselves to just posting pictures of what they are donating. “You can click pictures with the stuff you are donating but poor people’s name and identity should be kept secret. Even big actors don’t disclose the identity of who they are giving to,” he signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.

