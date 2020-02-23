e-paper
Home / TV / Friends stars Aniston, Cox, LeBlanc, Schwimmer, Perry and Kudrow to make Rs 18 crore each for reunion episode

Friends stars Aniston, Cox, LeBlanc, Schwimmer, Perry and Kudrow to make Rs 18 crore each for reunion episode

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will make roughly Rs 18 crore each for the upcoming unscripted reunion episode.

tv Updated: Feb 23, 2020 12:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
The cast members also fought for equal salaries when the show was in its heyday.
The cast members also fought for equal salaries when the show was in its heyday.
         

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are taking home a whopping $2.5 million per head -- that's almost Rs 18 crore -- for coming together in an untitled, unscripted reunion special that will celebrate the long-running series Friends, reports variety.com.

The series, which ran from September 1994 to May 2004, may have aired its series finale over 15 years ago, third-party market researchers have established that Friends has been one of Netflix's most-watched shows. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment had earlier said that sale of physical and digital versions of Friends have "roughly tripled" since news broke that the show would be leaving Netflix.

 

The special, as well as all 236 episodes of the show, will be available upon the HBO Max streaming service's debut.

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together -- we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire 'Friends' library," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a statement.

"I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends - and audiences - gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

Ben Winston will direct the special and executive produce alongside Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer are also executive producing the special, with Emma Conway and James Longman on board as co-executive producers.

