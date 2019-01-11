Game of Thrones fans realise Sansa said the same words in new promo as Ned did in episode 1. Watch here

A four second clip is all eagle-eyed Game of Thrones fans needed to get hyped up about the new and upcoming season of the hit fantasy epic drama. After HBO released a short clip—which was also the first footage from the eighth season of the show—on Monday, fans realised something really cool.

The small clip showed Sansa Stark begrudgingly welcome Daenerys Targaryen into her home. “Winterfell is yours, Your Grace,” she tells her with pain in her eyes while Dany gives her an approving smile. A few fans have since pointed out that this is not the first time these words have been said on the show. In the first episode itself, Sansa’s father, Ned Stark says the exact same words to King Robert Baratheon.

New footage from Season 8

"Winterfell is Yours, Your Grace" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7OSMLpily8 — Game Of Thrones (@TronoDiSpade_it) January 7, 2019

“Your Grace, Winterfell is yours,” he told Robert when he arrived in Winterfell with his family. However, Ned was much happier about saying those words as he was quite content being the Warden of the North. Of course, we know that happiness didn’t last very long after Robert dragged Ned to Kings Landing and made him Hand to the King, which was what created all the mess in the first place.

Watch the clips here:

What is great about the two clips is the indication that things are indeed coming full circle with the eighth season. Callbacks will be made to all the previous seasons that kept the entire world on its toes for almost nine years.

The new season premieres in April and will bring back stars such as Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coaster-Waldau and others. There will be six episodes of 1.5 hour runtime each.

