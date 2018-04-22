Game of Thrones season 8 pics show snowfall in King’s Landing, arrival of White Walkers

New pictures from the sets of Game of Thrones - currently shooting its eighth season - reveal details that will excite every fan of HBO’s hit fantasy show. Shared online by GoT fan accounts on Twitter, the pictures show under-construction sets in Belfast, where the crew is filming the hugely-anticipated final season.

We get a bird’s eye view of the set and also shots that show us the facade of King’s Landing and the streets, adorned with the Lannisters’ red flags. But the biggest takeaway from these images is the snow. A thick sheet of white seems to have been sprayed outside the walls of King’s Landing, suggesting that the evil White Walkers have in fact made their way to Cersei Lannister’s stronghold. This was teased at the end of the seventh season when the Night King and his army of undead soldiers (and an icy, slayed Viserion) broke into The Wall.

Check out the images here:

Game of Thrones will return for an eighth and final season in 2019, after a longer-than-usual wait to complete extensive filming and visual effects. The cast and crew has been keeping tight-lipped with regards to the plot of the season, which fans expect to end with a war to end all wars as every kingdom in Westeros fights to win the throne.

It was recently reported that the crew had completed filming the biggest action scene in the show’s history, which lasted 55 nights.

