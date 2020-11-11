e-paper
Gauahar Khan reacts to Eijaz Khan getting favoured for his seniority: 'No one reprimanded Pavitra for abusing my family'

Gauahar Khan reacts to Eijaz Khan getting favoured for his seniority: ‘No one reprimanded Pavitra for abusing my family’

Gauahar Khan does not agree with Farah Khan’s assessment that Eijaz Khan should be given respect inside the Bigg Boss house because he is a senior actor. Gauahar said she was not given the same treatment when she entered the house as a senior.

tv Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 09:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gauahar Khan has been regularly tweeting about Bigg Boss 14.
Gauahar Khan has been regularly tweeting about Bigg Boss 14.
         

Actor Gauahar Khan has weighed in on the ‘seniority’ angle taken by guest Farah Khan on Bigg Boss to demand a ‘fairer’ treatment for contestant Eijaz Khan. Gauahar believes that no one deserves respect simply because they are a ‘senior actor’.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Respect is earned n not given bcoz of someone’s seniority!!!! I’m sorry the way someone talks to others is condescending n rowdy !!!! Where’s the respect then.” Former contestant Diandra Soares also reacted to her tweet and wrote, “Omg. Really. Its totally irked me that they going on & on about seniority. There have been seniors in every season from some field or another. 1st time this card is being played constantly.”

 

Gauahar reminded her followers of how Pavitra Punia was never called out for abusing Gauahar’s family behind her back. “Aur seniority ki agar baat hai , I did not hear any one reprimanding Pavitra for abusing a senior behind her back!!!! ?????? Where’s the respect for seniority then ???? She abused my family too,” she wrote.

Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan entered the house to give the contestants a reality check. She said that it looks bad when contestants say that Eijaz is a senior actor and then go on to disrespect him. “I see ageism in this. It is not out of respect that you guys call him a senior actor. Will you say that to Salman? He is at least 10 years elder to Eijaz, will you call him a senior actor? Don’t say these things and then bash Eijaz. Bash him alright, but do not say anything on his age,” Farah said during a task on Monday’s episode.

Also read | When Boney Kapoor confessed to his ex-wife that he was in love with Sridevi: ‘I couldn’t hold myself back’

Not just Gauahar, even Kamya Punjabi did not agree with Farah’s argument. “Excuse me? Age? Age kaha se aa gayi? Its a game, yahan bada chhota kaha se aaya? Bhai itne bujhurg hai toh ghar baithke bhagwaan ka naam le.. dont put this age nonsense in this competition! Yahan sab competetors hai ek dusre ke thats it..!!! (Where did age come from? Who is young or old here? If he is so elderly, then he should stay at home and devote his time to praying to God. Everyone is competing with each other here) #BB14 @ColorsTV,” she tweeted.

