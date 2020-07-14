Glee alumni unites at Lake Piru to say goodbye to Naya Rivera, third cast member to die unexpectedly

tv

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:25 IST

Glee alumni came together at Lake Piru to say a final goodbye to Naya Rivera on Monday. Rivera’s body was found at the lake on Monday. She was 33.

Rivera is the third of Glee’s alumni to die unexpectedly. In July 2013, Cory Monteith, who played quarterback Finn Hudson, was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, British Columbia. He had died from a toxic combination of alcohol and heroin. In January 2018, Mark Salling, who played bad boy Noah ‘Puck’ Puckerman was found hanging from a tree in a riverbed in California. His suicide came six weeks before he was due to be sentenced for possession of child pornography.

This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020

Rivera’s body was discovered five days after she disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son, Josey, was found July 8 alone on a boat the two had rented, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body was Rivera’s.

“Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were,” wrote Glee co-star Jane Lynch on Twitter. Steven Canals, who co-created and produced the FX television show Pose, tweeted that he was “heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold.”

Viola Davis sent her prayers to Rivera’s family and Kristin Chenoweth said: “Thank you for what you gave the world.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that “as a Latina, it’s rare to have a rich, complex characters reflect us in media.”

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on Glee, which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox. She is survived by her parents, Yolanda and George; a younger brother, Mychal; a sister, Nickayla; and her 4-year-old son.

“Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to Glee, from the first episode to the last,” said a statement from 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment.