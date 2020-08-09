Himanshu Soni on wife testing Covid-19 positive: ‘Request everyone to be more cautious during these testing times’

tv

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 16:11 IST

TV actor Himanshu Soni has said that his wife Sheetal Soni contracting the coronavirus has given him a reality check that he needs to take life more seriously. He also said that he would “request everyone to be more cautious during these testing times”.

The Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor told Times of India, “It has reminded me to take life seriously. God has been kind enough and given this precious life, which we should not be taken lightly. Ek jhatke me jeewan haath se mitti ki tarah fisal sakta hai. I will request everyone to be more cautious during these testing times and stay healthy and safe.”

“Sheetal is recovering fast. She was in hospital for almost 20 days, and our lives had been so topsy-turvy. Considering the current situation, we had postponed our plans to travel to Mumbai and Jaipur. To be on the safer side, we had subdued Rakhi celebrations. I called my parents from Jaipur, who were restless to meet Sheetal. With God’s grace, everything is under control,” he added.

About his wife contracting the virus, Himanshu had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “When the doctors told me she was critical, it took me two-three hours to come to terms with it. I was crying and didn’t know how to handle the situation. I went blank for some time. I believe that my faith in God gave me the ability to make the right decisions.”

He further told HT, “Soni reveals Sheetal had travelled to Rishikesh for work and “don’t know how or where she got infected”. He shares, “At first, it was cold, flu and fever, but as she had tested negative before leaving, she didn’t think it could be Covid-19. When she checked her oxygen level, it was low and she had trouble breathing. She was admitted to an isolation ward in Rishikesh on July 2. I reached the next day and the doctors told me that she is serious and has pneumonia, so will be shifted to ICU. When I consulted doctors in Mumbai, they told me to shift her to Delhi. On July 4, we shifted her to Delhi with help from her boss. He also helped get the medicine Remdesivir, which is low in stock. She felt good after two doses and recovered easily. She was out of the ICU on July 12, her birthday.”

