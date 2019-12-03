e-paper
Himesh Reshammiya replaces Anu Malik as Indian Idol judge, says he’s been following the season

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya will be the new judge on the 11th season of singing reality show Indian Idol after Anu Malik’s exit amid #MeToo allegations.

tv Updated: Dec 03, 2019 17:37 IST

Press Trust of India
Singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya during the promotion of his upcoming film
Singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya during the promotion of his upcoming film "Happy Hardy and Heer" in Kolkata.(IANS)
         

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya will be the new judge on the 11th season of singing reality show Indian Idol after Anu Malik's exit amid #MeToo allegations. Reshammiya, who was previously a mentor on Sony TV's Superstar Singer, will join Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani as a judge on Indian Idol.

"I was a part of Superstar Singer and now my journey continues on Indian Idol 11. Indian Idol is not only one of India’s longest running singing reality shows but also one of the most iconic one. I am extremely elated to be on the judges panel. From here on the responsibility only increases two fold," the composer said in a statement.

"I have been following this season and I must say that this year has seen phenomenal singers come forward, who I am sure will create ripples in the Indian music industry," he added.

Also read: Anu Malik says he hasn’t quit Indian Idol: ‘I have taken a 3-week break, will be back after clearing my name’

Allegations against Malik first surfaced last year in October during India's #MeToo movement and he was briefly suspended as a judge but was brought back for the new season, prompting protests from singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, who had accused the music director of sexual misconduct.

Malik, in a statement, had denied the allegations, saying he was being "cornered" for something he did not do. The composer also said that he maybe forced to take legal action to defend himself. He stepped down as a judge on the show last month.

Malik said in an interview to Hindustan Times that Sony TV never asked him “to step down or quit”. “Sony has been so supportive. Last season, I quit (after the accusations) and this year, they got me back. They wouldn’t have brought me back if I was not in the clear. If they had any doubts about me, they wouldn’t have approached me at all. This time, I told them that people keep saying things about me so this time, I will come back after clearing my name,” he said.

