Home / TV / Hina Khan looks radiant as she poses for night mode photos by the Maldives’ white sand beaches

Hina Khan looks radiant as she poses for night mode photos by the Maldives’ white sand beaches

Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal alongwith their respective families are currently in Maldives on a vacation. See pictures here.

tv Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hina Khan is Maldives on a holiday.
Actor Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal with their respective families are on a holiday in Maldives. Both have shared fresh pictures from the tropical island. Hina joined a long list of Indian celebrities to grace the island nation in the recent past.

Sharing pictures clicked at night time, Hina wrote: “Night Mode photography at its best. Thank you for the lovely dinner.. @furaveriresort #furaverimaldives.” The pictures showed Hina sitting by the side of a table with the open expanse of the Arabian sea behind her with a lamp burning next to her on the table. She is wearing a flower in her hair, possibly frangipani, so typical of tropical countries.

Hina Khan’s many pictures.
She had also shared pictures of enjoying herself on a swing by the beach. She was wearing a black midi dress on with her straw hat dominating the frame. Written on it were the words: “HK on vacay”. She had shared more pictures wearing a grey printed midi dress with another straw hat. These were from her resort in Furaveri island of the Maldivian archipelago.

 
 
 

Also read: ‘Shameless’: Himanshi Khurana slams Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmer protests, says ‘baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi’

On her arrival a day before, she had written: “Vibe Check: Sun, Sand & Bliss. Thank you @transmaldivian for the ride! #transmaldivian #tma #travelconfidentlywithTMA.”

Rocky Jaiswal also shared some pictures too.
Both Hina and Rocky took to their Instagram stories to share pictures with their family members. In one particular picture, bot the set of families sat down for dinner by the beach.

Prior to Hina, many other actors made it to the island. Names include, Taapsee Pannu, Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni, Tara Sutaria and Sonakshi Sinha to name some.

