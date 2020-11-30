‘Shameless’: Himanshi Khurana slams Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmer protests, says ‘baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:23 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has slammed actor Kangana Ranaut for her comments on the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Himanshi has been accusing Kangana of putting a false spin on the protests.

Sharing a tweet by Kangana on Instagram Stories, Himanshi had written, “Oh she’s spokesperson now.....baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi..... taki kal ko ye log kuch kre pehle se hi logo me reason faila dia ko kyun Riot honge....” In her tweet, Kangana had shared a link to an article about the protests, and had urged authorities to take control of the situation. “Hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang,” Kangana had written.

More recently, Himanshi shared another tweet of Kangana’s, in which the Queen actor had shared a video of herself talking about the partial demolition of her property in Bungalow. Himanshi wrote in response, “Apna ghar bachane ke lie thankful hmm miss par dusra apna ghar bchaye to galt .. wahi to sabke paas vip links nahi hote (You fought for your own house, but can’t handle others fighting for theirs. Not everyone has a VIP pass).” Himanshi tagged Kangana as ‘shameless’ in her Instagram Story.

The Bombay High Court on Friday declared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing a part of Kangana's bungalow as illegal. Stating that it does not approve of authorities using "muscle power" against any citizen, the High Court also said that the case was fit for awarding compensation to Kangana for the damages caused.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various border points of Delhi for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, continuing their protest against the Centre's agricultural reform laws.

