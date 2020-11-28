e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut talks of her legal cases, abuses she has faced: ‘Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls’

Kangana Ranaut talks of her legal cases, abuses she has faced: ‘Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls’

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a statement made by Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar on Bombay High Court’s decision to set aside BMC notice to the actor. Kangana says the legal cases and insults faced in recent past from Aditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan, make them look like kind souls.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 10:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut went to court over BMC’s demolition drive at her Mumbai residence.
Kangana Ranaut went to court over BMC’s demolition drive at her Mumbai residence.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to react to a statement made by Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Bombay High Court’s decision to set aside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) notices to the actor. She spoke of the legal cases, abuse and insults she has had to face from Maharashtra government.

Kangana wrote in her tweet: “The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls .... I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much.”

 

She was reacting to an ANI tweet which quoted Kishori Pednekar as saying: “Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here and calls our Mumbai PoK... such ‘do takke ke log’ want to make Courts arena for political rivalry, it’s wrong.”

On Friday, the Bombay High Court declared the BMC action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow here as illegal and said it smacks of malafide intentions. It also directed her to show “restraint” in future while voicing her opinions in public.

Also read: Sana Khan goes out for car ride with husband Anas Sayied, mother-in-law pampers her with home-cooked biryani. Watch

Reacting to the development, Kangana had tweeted: “When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO.”

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In