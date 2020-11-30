Step inside Hina Khan’s stunning Maldives hotel room, as she vacations with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See pics

tv

Actor Hina Khan is the latest celebrity to jet off to the Maldives for a vacation. Hina was joined by her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, and her parents on the trip. She has been sharing several posts on social media, giving her fans hourly updates from her holiday.

On Monday, she shared several new pictures of herself at the popular tourist destination. She was wearing a printed summer dress, with slippers, sunglasses and a hat. Previously, she’d shared pictures of herself posing next to a seaplane.

But the actor provided a better glimpse into her vacation through her Instagram Stories. Hina shared pictures from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, where she was papped with Rocky, and from the flight to the Maldives. She also shared images of her stunning hotel room, which had a view of the sea, an outdoor patio, an infinity pool, and all the amenities that anyone could want.

She also shared several selfies, and pictures of Rocky and her parents. Fans were also treated to pictures of their meal.

The Maldives has been a popular destination for Bollywood celebrities in recent weeks -- Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu honeymooned there, Katrina Kaif dropped by for a work trip, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spent a couple of days there, and Aadar Jain has accompanied girlfriend Tara Sutaria on her birthday trip.

