e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Step inside Hina Khan’s stunning Maldives hotel room, as she vacations with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See pics

Step inside Hina Khan’s stunning Maldives hotel room, as she vacations with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See pics

Actor Hina Khan, who is vacationing in the Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her parents, has shared pictures and videos of her stunning hotel room. Check them out here.

tv Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 15:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Hina Khan has shared pictures from her Maldives vacation.
Hina Khan has shared pictures from her Maldives vacation.
         

Actor Hina Khan is the latest celebrity to jet off to the Maldives for a vacation. Hina was joined by her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, and her parents on the trip. She has been sharing several posts on social media, giving her fans hourly updates from her holiday.

On Monday, she shared several new pictures of herself at the popular tourist destination. She was wearing a printed summer dress, with slippers, sunglasses and a hat. Previously, she’d shared pictures of herself posing next to a seaplane.

 
 

But the actor provided a better glimpse into her vacation through her Instagram Stories. Hina shared pictures from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, where she was papped with Rocky, and from the flight to the Maldives. She also shared images of her stunning hotel room, which had a view of the sea, an outdoor patio, an infinity pool, and all the amenities that anyone could want.

Hindustantimes

She also shared several selfies, and pictures of Rocky and her parents. Fans were also treated to pictures of their meal.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu can’t stop staring at each other in unseen wedding pics, celebrate one-month anniversary

The Maldives has been a popular destination for Bollywood celebrities in recent weeks -- Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu honeymooned there, Katrina Kaif dropped by for a work trip, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spent a couple of days there, and Aadar Jain has accompanied girlfriend Tara Sutaria on her birthday trip.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In