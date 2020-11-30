e-paper
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu can't stop staring at each other in unseen wedding pics, celebrate one-month anniversary

Actor Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her one-month wedding anniversary by sharing unseen pictures from her nuptials, with businessman Gautam Kitchlu. See the new pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:23 IST
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot one month ago.
On the one-month anniversary of her marriage, actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared new pictures from her wedding ceremony with husband Gautam Kitchlu. The newlyweds had tied the knot at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, before jetting off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

On Monday, Kajal took to Instagram to share three new posts from the wedding. “Here’s to Laughter, love and all things nice @kitchlug,” she captioned the first one, a black-and-white photo that showed Gautam giving her a piggyback ride. The second post, which showed the couple standing next to a croquembouche tower, was captioned, “May we have our croquembouche and eat it too?” She captioned the third post, “Husband.” It showed the two sipping champagne and gazing into each other’s eyes.

 
 
 

Kajal had kept her fans updated with regular posts from the Maldives. She also spoke about their decision to tie the knot during a pandemic. She told Vogue in an interview, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.”

She added, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

Shortly after tying the knot, she had shared pictures of custom-made passport covers that revealed her name to be Kajal Kitchlu. Talking about the change, she had told Filmibeat, “(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting.”

