Home / TV / Hina Khan takes mother to hospital amid lockdown: ‘It is not easy to step out in these times’

Hina Khan takes mother to hospital amid lockdown: ‘It is not easy to step out in these times’

Hina Khan shared her experience with fans on Instagram as she stepped out of her home to take her mother to the hospital.

tv Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hina Khan with her mother at the hospital.
Hina Khan with her mother at the hospital.
         

Television actor Hina Khan took her mother to a hospital amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. She chronicled her experience on Instagram Stories for her fans.

She shared a photo of herself and her mother sitting in a hospital with masks on. Hina said that her mother was suffering from extreme pain in her shoulder. “Have been very busy today. Mom had a very bad shoulder pain yesterday. Had to take her to hospital and trust me guys, it is not easy to step out in these times. Every damn thing is so unsafe,” she wrote with her post.

In another picture she is seen getting herself checked by the doctor as well. “Trying to record my stretches so that I don’t have to come again. It’s not easy to step out. It’s just not,” she wrote with the picture.

 

Hina has been sharing her workout videos on Instagram amid the lockdown. She also shared a video of herself sweeping and mopping her house. “#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint.

Also read: Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Ramayana or Star Plus’ Siya Ke Ram, which was the best adaptation of the epic?

“And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested..Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day,” she had captioned her post.

