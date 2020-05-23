Humari Bahu Silk actor Reeva Chaudhary claims she paid for workshops before shoot, yet to be paid

tv

Days after Humari Bahu Silk lead actors Zaan Khan and Chahat Pandey revealed that they are yet to be paid for their work on the TV show, another actor Reeva Chaudhary has now alleged that she also has payments due with the producers. She also claimed to have paid for the required workshops from her own pocket.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Reeva as saying, “After four months, we got one installment. When the show went off air, we were told to settle for 30-40 percent of our dues. This was my first show. Now, I’m wary of doing another one. Devyani (Rale) told us to take 40 percent of our dues... Jyoti Gupta(one of the producers of the show) said we should be happy if we get even 10 percent.”

Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA ) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees(FWICE ), who approached Zee for the payments have been assured that all dues will be cleared.

Zaan also told the tabloid that the junior artistes were also not paid and when they made calls to the producers, their numbers were blocked. “We have been shuttling between the three producers— Jyoti Gupta, Devyani Rale and Sudhanshu Tripathi. First, Devyani told us to take 40 percent of our dues. Then, Jyoti said we should be happy if we get even 10 percent after making us work 18 hours a day,” he said.

Earlier, Zaan and Chahat had talked about their financial situation amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic. “Whatever savings I had which I had earned from my previous shows, I had invested while working on Hamari Bahu Silk. Whether it was for travelling, or on food or for paying my rent, I had exhausted all my savings. During that time I kept asking the producers to give me my hard earned money but they kept giving the same excuses that the channel had not paid them. Things got out of hand for me, as I had no money and I had to pay rent of my house,” Chahat had recently said.

