‘I am not dead’: Kushal Tandon corrects Karanvir Bohra as he confuses him with Kushal Punjabi, says ‘don’t drink more’

tv

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:24 IST

TV actor Kushal Tandon was quick to respond when Karanvir Bohra mistakenly tagged him instead of late actor Kushal Punjabi in a post about his initiative for suicide prevention. Kushal Punjabi died by suicide last year.

Karanvir had shared a report on his initiative and wrote Thursday, “And I’m glad that @reenajabran and I started on day like today #SuicidePreventionDay . I loved #KushalTandon so much. Wud like to mention #chetanhansraj & @MeetBrosHarmeet too,v thought of starting something like this & each of us r doing r bit4 a cause like #SuicideAwareness.”

main zinda hoon I am not dead 🙃 https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

Kushal was quick to respond saying, “main zinda hoon I am not dead.” Karanvir also accepted his typo and replied, “Sorry not #KushalTandon but #kushalpunjabi .....typo.”

Kushal added in another post, “Don’t drink more u have a baby Baby comming on ur way.” Karanvir’s actor wife Teejay Sidhu is five-months’ pregnant and they are all set to welcome their third child soon.

Don’t drink more u have a baby 👶 comming on ur way 🤪 https://t.co/F4fM5K76PJ — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) September 10, 2020

Kushal Punjabi ,37, had left a suicide note which read, “There is no one responsible for my suicide.” Karanvir was among the first ones to post on social media about the actor’s death. “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd as a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya,” he had written.”

On World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday, Karanvir announced an initiative for mental health awareness. Elaborating on the same, Karanvir had told Pinkvilla, “After having experienced the loss of my good friend Kushal Punjabi, I realized that such issues of the mind like depression and anxiety due to which such drastic steps like suicide are taken need to be openly addressed, accepted and worked on. The lockdown has also seen some unfortunate suicide incidents which have definitely left us all shocked! So that’s when I began working on my ‘Kushal Mangal series, which is an initiative to spread awareness about mental health issues and how people can tackle them and help themselves to deal with them in a better manner and importantly understand how and why they occur, through my social media platforms. “

