Indraneil Sengupta: TV still commands reach and popularity, so it would be wrong to say TV days are over

tv

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:39 IST

There have been constant talks around how TV needs to up its game given the kind of content that web and films are churning or else it might lose its relevance soon. Actor Indraneil Sengupta, however, insists that small screen is here to stay for long.

“In terms of reach, web and films can’t be compared to TV. In many households, watching TV is a daily affair and the way shows are still being loved, it would be wrong to say that TV days are over. There are many who’ve been watching daily soaps for the last 10-15 years and still enjoys the format,” says the actor, known for TV shows, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Maayka and Nimki Mukhiya.

Referring to debates around regressive content on TV, Sengupta believes it all depends on the kind of content that works and is being consumed.

“TV also offers a lot of security in terms of money. A show going on for five years not just means audience liking it but also a consistent source of income for those associated with it,” adds the actor, who has been simultaneously working in TV, films and web.

For Sengupta it has always been quality over medium and screen time. “Basically, as an actor, I should be doing everything possible. Why will I say yes or no to certain things in terms of mediums? Won’t that be an illogical stand to have? Every medium has its own charm, we can’t put a medium down. When I get offers, I really need to understand what matters more to me — longer commitment and reaching every household via TV with a show or reaching a selective few via a film or going beyond borders via a web show. I weigh in on the offers I get, before I move ahead,” he elaborates.

Sengupta, who been part of web shows such as The Gone Game and Abhay 2, also shares that he has never been concerned about whether he’s playing the lead or the supporting parts and calls such things “trivial”.

He reasons, “It’s not that I haven’t played lead roles in films, TV and web, but it has never been something that concerns me. And I don’t think that I’m in the hero category, so I must do only certain parts. What matters is whether the role has substance. The story is the hero and not the characters, something that web is doing right now.”

