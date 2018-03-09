Iron Man, Jungle Book director Jon Favreau to produce first live-action Star Wars TV series

Jon Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action Star Wars series for the Walt Disney Co.’s planned streaming platform.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says in a Thursday announcement that Favreau will oversee the new spinoff series. Disney is readying a streaming service to compete with Netflix, and it has signalled that Star Wars will be a major component. The not-yet-named service is planned to launch in late 2019.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure,” Favreau said in a statement.

Lucasfilm is excited to announce that Jon Favreau has signed on to executive produce and write a live-action Star Wars series. https://t.co/x6gP7zv0iW pic.twitter.com/yHJHhZheum — Star Wars (@starwars) March 8, 2018

Favreau has been a Disney regular, having directed the first two Iron Man films for Marvel, helped produce several Avengers movies and directed 2016’s The Jungle Book. He’s currently prepping a Lion King remake to be released in 2019.

He has some Star Wars experience, too, having provided a voice for The Clone Wars animated series.

