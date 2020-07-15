e-paper
Ishqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised: 'The bugger hasn't spared me'

Ishqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised: ‘The bugger hasn’t spared me’

Television actor Shrenu Parikh has tested positive for Covid-19. She is the second Ishqbaaz actor to test positive after Additi Gupta.

tv Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shrenu Parikh is admitted to a hospital.
Shrenu Parikh is admitted to a hospital.
         

Ishqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh has tested positive for Covid-19. She wrote a post on Instagram, informing her fans about her health.

Shrenu said in her post that she was diagnosed a few days ago and is currently admitted to a hospital. “Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I’m now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I’m very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too,” she wrote. “

 

“Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with pls pls be very careful and save urselves,” she captioned her post.

Shrenu got messages wishing her a quick recovery from fans and friends. “Wishing you a speedy recovery Shrenu take care,” wrote actor Prachee Shah. “Omg please take care of yourself. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Lots of love sistaaa,” wrote actor Tina Phillip.

Shrenu was also seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. Another Ishqbaaaz actor Additi Gupta had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Speaking with Tellychakkar, Additi said, “The moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested. The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was an asymptomatic. It’s been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor flies to ‘beautiful’ London amid Covid-19 pandemic, says ‘I’m back’

Earlier, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan was also diagnosed with Covid-19. Parth shared the news of his diagnosis on Twitter. “Hi guys ,I have tested Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support ,Please be safe and takecare !,” he wrote.

The shoot of the show has been stopped and cast and crew members who were in close contact with him have been asked to undergo tests.

