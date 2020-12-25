e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Ismail Darbar sings Lutt Gaye at Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s mehendi, internet questions his choice of song

Ismail Darbar sings Lutt Gaye at Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s mehendi, internet questions his choice of song

Ismail Darbar sang an unlikely song at the mehendi function of his son Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan on Thursday. Watch the video here.

tv Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 08:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ismail Darbar and his son Zaid singing at latter’s mehendi function.
Ismail Darbar and his son Zaid singing at latter’s mehendi function.
         

Veteran music composer Ismail Darbar was one happy dad at his son Zaid’s pre-wedding ceremony. Zaid, who will tie the knot with Bigg Boss winner and actor Gauahar Khan on Friday, celebrated his mehendi function in Mumbai on Thursday night with friends and family.

A video from the celebrations showed Ismail take over the stage and sing a special song from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, a few people were quite confused with his choice of song. Zaid and Ismail sang the heartbreak ballad, Lutt Gaye, and Instagram users asked if it was really the best idea to sing such a tragic song at a wedding celebration.

“Who sings this song on a shaadi? Lol,” read a comment. “Shaadi kar rahe ho. Phir kiski mohabbat mei lut Gaye? Kuch bhi (Why are they mourning a doomed romance at a wedding function?),” read another comment. “Shadi mai aisa gana pagal khain k (Such a song at a wedding? They are mad),” commented another person.

 

Gauahar and Zaid also stepped out of the venue on Thursday to meet the photographers gathered outside and pose for some pictures. They showed off their mehendi, and their colourful blue and pink outfits.

Gauahar recently said in an interview to Hindustan Times that she was not looking for love when she met Zaid, but something about him drew her to him. She added that he proposed after a month of meeting her. “We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
‘Not logical to include MSP in talks’: Centre; farmers may reply today
‘Not logical to include MSP in talks’: Centre; farmers may reply today
Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data
Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data
PM Modi to release book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
PM Modi to release book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In