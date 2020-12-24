Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar mehendi pics: Happy bride brings sweets for paparazzi, poses with hubby-to-be

tv

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 18:39 IST

Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan was bathed in yellow for her mehendi ceremony on Thursday. Gauahar and her husband-to-be Zaid Darbar posed for the paparazzi gathered outside the venue and Gauahar showed her henna-decorated hands.

Gauahar was dressed in a golden lehenga with a yellow top. She also wore dainty floral jewellery while Zaid was in a white and golden outfit. The couple looked happy and excited as they posed for the photographs. Gauahar was even seen holding two big boxes of sweets, seemingly to distribute among the photographers.

Her sister Nigar Khan was also spotted at the venue in a red and golden lehenga. She had also got her hands decorated with henna designs and was seen touching up her makeup before getting her pictures clicked. Zaid’s father, veteran music composer Ismail Darbar also arrived for the celebrations with his wife. They wore colourful, red outfits for their son’s big day.

Earlier on Thursday, Gauahar had also shared pictures of her hands decorated with henna, on Instagram. “Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I’m wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn’t make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day.This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan,” she captioned her post. The couple's Chiksa ceremony was on Tuesday, December 22. Both of them looked lovely in their yellow outfits.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar said that she was not looking for love when she met Zaid, but something about him drew her to him. She added that he proposed after a month of meeting her.

“We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she said.

