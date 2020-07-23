Jasleen Matharu says she is dating a Bhopal doctor: ‘We were introduced by Anup Jalota’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and singer Jasleen Matharu has said that she is dating a Bhopal-based cosmetic surgeon, Dr Abhinit Gupta. She said she was introduced to him by her ‘guru’, Anup Jalota.

In an interview to India Today, Jasleen said she dated him virtually for three months before travelling to Bhopal to meet him. She and her brother stayed in the city for a fortnight to get to know his family. “Anup ji introduced me to Abhinit. Anup ji and Abhinit’s father are friends,” said Jasleen.

She said, “I was in Bhopal and back recently after staying there for 15 days. I met Abhinit and his family. We spent a good time in Bhopal. We could not go around much due to the lockdown but we had a lovely time. This was our first meeting but we’ve been talking over calls and video calls for three months. We even shot for a song in Bhopal.”

Jasleen told Times of India, “It was a lovely trip. I had to shoot a music video. I also had an appearance for a lounge.” Speaking about Abhinit, Jasleen had said earlier: “Anupji had told me about this doctor, who separated from his wife last year. But, the matter couldn’t progress owing to the lockdown. However, rather than delaying it further, he introduced us virtually. We talk a lot and get along well.”

Dr Gupta is reportedly going through a messy divorce. Does she know all the details about his first wife and why it failed? Jasleen sounded quite clear when she said: “Look Abhijit has been crystal clear with me. I know everything about that matter. There are no apprehensions from my side. But we are definitely not getting married soon.”

And the reason for that is because she wants to concentrate on her career. The Times of India report adds she was there in Bhopal for 15 days but did not stay with him. “My brother too had accompanied me. But yes, we went out as much little as we could due to lockdown. Aur haan, we shot the music video at Dr Abhinit’s farmhouse.” He will, however, not feature in the music video.

