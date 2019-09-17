Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij reveal daughter’s name, pick it out of 20,000 fan suggestions. Watch video

tv

Television actors Mahhi Vij and husband Jay Bhanushali have finally revealed the name of their newborn daughter after sifting through thousands of names suggested by their fans. The two shared a special video of the baby, introducing her as Tara.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mahhi wrote, “We are blessed beyond measure to announce the name of our sweet and lovely little angel TARA JAY BHANUSHALI.Never in our lives have our hearts felt this incredible amount of joy. #mybaby #newmothers.” Jay commented on the post, “Beautiful.” It shows two pair of hands holding a baby’s hand.

Mahhi had earlier asked her fans to suggest names for the baby, beginning with the letter T or M. She shared a picture of herself holding the baby in her hands and wrote, “Now that we have the alphabet for our beautiful daughter please suggest a name starting from T or M. #names #daughter#love #babynamesuggestions.”

Jay had also posted a candid picture showing him patting the baby sleeping on his shoulder. Talking about his daddy duties, he wrote, “Getting Burp out of your little one is probably the best satisfaction I have come across.Tired hands sleepy eyes but your daughter on your shoulder Priceless..finally tom me and @mahhivij are going to reveal her name we have decided...thank you all for the suggestion we have got a total of 20 Thousand names and finally after reading all your messages tom is the day to give my PRINCESS A NAME.. #father #babynames #babygirl #baby #babylove.”

Jay had earlier told IANS, “I want to help Mahhi in whatever ways possible. I would want Mahi to take complete care of herself and our baby, so to help her not missing out on her sleep later in the months, I am learning lullabies and practicing it daily.”

