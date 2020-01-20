e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / TV / Joaquin Phoenix thanks Heath Ledger in SAG awards acceptance speech

Joaquin Phoenix thanks Heath Ledger in SAG awards acceptance speech

“I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger,” said Joaquin Phoenix.

tv Updated: Jan 20, 2020 14:07 IST

Press Trust of India
26th Screen Actors Guild Awards: Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Joker.
26th Screen Actors Guild Awards: Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Joker.
         

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix's SAG award speech was all about paying tributes to his fellow nominees and The Dark Knight star Heath Ledger, whom the Joker star singled out for allowing him to "stand" on his shoulders.

Ledger famously portrayed the DC supervillain in 2008 film directed by Christopher Nolan and won numerous awards, including a posthumous Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a SAG award. Ledger, 28, died the same year from an accidental overdose. "Really, I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger," Phoenix, who is nominated for a best actor Oscar, said.

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. ( REUTERS )

He also gave a shout-out to Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, reported Vanity Fair. The actor recalled how he and DiCaprio were pitted against each other as child actors during early audition days.

"There would always be two other guys that I was up against and we'd always lose to this one kid... every casting director would always whisper, 'It's Leonardo'," he said as the audience roared with laughter. "You've been an inspiration for over 25 years to me and so many people," he added as DiCaprio acknowledged the nod.

To Christian Bale, who was nominated for Ford v Ferrari, Phoenix begged to deliver at least one bad performance. "It's infuriating. I wish you would. Just suck once," he said.

Phoenix covered full ground as he paid homage to Marriage Story star Adam Driver and Rocketman fame Taron Egerton.

"Adam, I've been watching you the last few years and you've been turning in these beautiful, nuanced, incredible, profound performances. I'm just so moved by you... you should be here. Taron, I'm so happy for you... you're so beautiful in this movie and I'm so happy for you, and I can't wait to see what else you do," he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Supreme Court dismisses plea of Delhi gang-rape convict who claimed he was a minor in 2012
Supreme Court dismisses plea of Delhi gang-rape convict who claimed he was a minor in 2012
NGO owner Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in Bihar shelter home case
NGO owner Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in Bihar shelter home case
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
How Sukhoi-30 fighter jets will help check Chinese footprint in Indian Ocean
How Sukhoi-30 fighter jets will help check Chinese footprint in Indian Ocean
CM Uddhav to hold meeting to resolve controversy over Sai Baba’s birthplace
CM Uddhav to hold meeting to resolve controversy over Sai Baba’s birthplace
Modified limited-edition Lamborghini worth $2.5 million ruined in fire
Modified limited-edition Lamborghini worth $2.5 million ruined in fire
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News