Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Kamya Panjabi announces wedding date, to marry Shalabh Dang on February 10

Kamya Panjabi has announced her wedding date. The actor will tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang next year in February

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kmaya Panjabi poses with Shalabh Dang as she announces her wedding date.
Kmaya Panjabi poses with Shalabh Dang as she announces her wedding date.
         

TV actor and former Bigg Boss participant Kamya Panjabi has announced she will get married on February 10 next year. Kamya shared a picture with beau Shalabh Kumar and tweeted, “So here i m with my fav picture with my fav man @iamshalabhdang announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020 Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings.”

Talking to Hindustan Times about being with Shalabh, Kamya had recently said, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” gushes Kamya, adding it’s the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.

Shalabh is already taking up fights on Kamya’s behalf - when a troll slammed the actor for criticising women participants on Bigg Boss 13 and used abusive words for her, he was quick to respond. “Why are you with this bekaar 2 rupeesaurat Kamya. She is stooping so low degrading other women on a reality show. She will sell her own daughter for her pleasure,” the troll had tweeted.

Shalabh had a sharp response: “Hey listen, whoever you r first have the balls to put your real pic. Who gave you the rights to talk such ill words about a woman and her innocent daughter ?? You surely need medical help !!”

 

Kamya has been expressing her support for Sidharth Shukla, slamming everyone on Bigg Boss 13 for targeting the Balika Vadhu star, in sync with show host Salman Khan, who has often supported Shukla in fights inside the house.

Kamya was earlier married to businessman Bunty Negi, but they called it quits in 2013, after 10 years of marriage.

